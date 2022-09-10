Washington State Week 2 high school football scores and updates

The second week of high school football kicked off on Thursday night, when Bremerton played a dominating second half to pull away from Klahowya to get to 2-0, and Central Kitsap Hosted a very good Bothell team and suffered a 40-7 loss.

On Friday night, North Kitsap visiting Tumwater is one of the top non-league games in the state. Olympic, Kingston and North Mason all play home openers, and South Kitsap welcomes Rogers with an excellent chance for the Wolves to get in the win column. In fact, that’s what both the Sun’s Jeff Graham and sports Correspondent George Edgar Predicted in this week’s West Sound football picks.

Keep it tuned here to see how the Friday night games turn out!

North Kitsap at Tumwater, 7 p.m

End of 1Q: Tumwater scores first, pinning the Vikings at their own 1-yard line and stuffing the ball carrier on the next play. 2-0, Thunderbirds.

Rogers at South Kitsap, 7 p.m

1Q: The Wolves are on the board early, after a turnover on towns and a 21-yard touchdown scamper by Boden Harvey. South punched in a rushing touchdown after a Rams turnover led to a short-field opportunity, followed by a two-point conversion rush by Jordan Lee. 14-0, South Kitsap

2Q: Lee spins out of a tackle and takes a handoff 59-yards to the house on SK’s first possession. 21-0, South Kitsap.

South Kitsap’s video production class is broadcasting the game live on YouTube tonight.

Steilacoom at North Mason, 6 p.m

Relax at Olympic, 6:30 pm

End of 1Q: 0-0

2Q: 14-0, Olympia

Rochester at Kingston, 6:30 p.m

Bainbridge at Auburn Mountainview, 7 p.m