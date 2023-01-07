Washington State vs. Arizona Prediction

The Washington State Cougars take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Washington State Arizona Prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington State Arizona.

The college basketball season has been crazy and tumultuous in many places. In the Pac-12, we have a situation where the top teams are holding serve, but not easily. The Pac-12 could become a very complicated place, but so far, Arizona and UCLA have done enough to hold off their foremost contenders, with the exception of Utah, the true surprise in the conference. UCLA beat Washington State by one point a week ago. This past Thursday, Arizona beat Washington at home by only three points after trailing by 12 in the first half and then missing its first 10 field goal attempts of the second half. Arizona and UCLA are managing to win the games they are expected to win, but it isn’t coming nearly as easily as people thought. Chaos is not Emerging in the Pac-12, but it is possible that this conference could get blown wide open if those top teams don’t play significantly better. We will see what we get from Arizona in this game against Washington State.

College Basketball Odds: Washington State-Arizona Odds

Washington State Cougars: +13.5 (-110)

Arizona Wildcats: -13.5 (-110)

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How To Watch Washington State vs. Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: Pac-12 Now

Time: 5:00 pm ET, 2:00 pm PT

Why Washington State Could Cover the Spread

We noted this on Thursday when previewing the Washington-Arizona game and giving the case for the Wildcats failing to cover the spread at home: The U of A has not consistently covered large home spreads over the past two months. Arizona did not cover a fat home spread against California. It did not cover as a 27.5-point favorite over Utah Tech. It failed to cover as a 28-point favorite versus Southern University. Now add the failure to cover as an 18.5-point favorite against Washington on Thursday — not even close. The Wildcats were 15.5 points short of covering. Washington State lost to UCLA by one point, beat USC handily, and then lost a relatively close game — six points — to Arizona State on the road. It doesn’t seem as though the Cougars are about to get boat-raced by 15 or more points. They probably will keep this game competitive.

Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats are playing inconsistent basketball. Head Coach Tommy Lloyd knows this. He is going to get a much better, much more focused effort out of his team, which is going to start strong and stay strong in a 40-minute game which will Restore the sense that Arizona is a candidate for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This is still the Pac-12 co-favorite along with UCLA. The Wildcats have elite talent, and what’s crucial is that they understand how to play together within Tommy Lloyd’s style. Also, you’re not going to see Arizona come out sluggish the way it did against Washington. You’re also not going to see Arizona miss the first 10 shots of the second half the way it did against Washington. There is so much room for improvement, and you’re likely to see that improvement emerge in this game.

Final Washington State-Arizona Prediction & Pick

Arizona is probably going to play better than it did against Washington, but will it be enough to cover a large spread? There are over 100 games to bet on this Saturday. You don’t have to bet on every one, and this is a game worth passing on. Look for other better opportunities.

