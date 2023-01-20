Washington State Utah prediction, pick

The Washington State Cougars take on the Utah Utes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Washington State Utah Prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington State Utah.

The college basketball season has been a bumpy ride for both Washington State and Utah — more so for the Cougars, but certainly for the Utes as well. Washington State spent much of the first two months of the season losing tough games in which it competed well but just couldn’t hit enough shots. One of those was an overtime loss at home to Utah in early December. The Cougars also lost a close game to Baylor in Dallas. Washington State led UCLA for most of the game but faltered late and fell to the Bruins by one point, 67-66. There have been a lot of close misses for the Cougars, and that has inevitably dragged down their record and their overall profile, but this team has shown on several occasions that it is capable of doing something big. The Cougars almost beat UCLA, but they actually did beat Arizona, and they did it by 13 points on the road in Tucson. That was a phenomenal win, and it showed what this team is capable of. If WSU plays like that in Salt Lake City, Utah will have a very tough challenge ahead.

Utah has just lost three conference games in a row after starting 5-0 in Pac-12 play. The Utes need to put an end to their losing skid.

Courtesy of FanDuelhere are the Washington State-Utah College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Washington State-Utah Odds

Washington State Cougars: +3.5 (-110)

Utah Utes: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 129.5 (-110)

Under: 129.5 (-110)

How To Watch Washington State vs. Utah

TV: Pac-12 regional networks

Stream: Pac-12 Now

Time: 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PT

*Watch Washington State-Utah LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Washington State Could Cover the Spread

You know by reading our coverage — if you weren’t previously aware — that Washington State won at Arizona by 13 points earlier this season. If that is how Washington State plays in this game, the Cougars will win. Wazzu didn’t play particularly well when he lost to Utah at home in early December. The Cougars are playing a lot better right now and are functioning so much better at the Offensive end of the floor.

Utah, meanwhile, has seen its offense break down in a series of losses to Oregon, UCLA, and USC. In the UCLA game, star big man Branden Carlson didn’t play. Carlson did play against USC but received very little help from his supporting cast. Utah is in a bad place right now, and Washington State certainly has the Talent to keep the Utes in jail.

Why Utah Could Cover the Spread

The Utes had a disastrous road trip to Los Angeles against UCLA and USC, but now they’re back home again. Utah generally plays well in the Huntsman Center, and that is precisely the tonic this team needs to get back on track. Yes, Washington State has been playing better in recent weeks, but the Cougars are still not an NCAA Tournament team because they lose a lot of close games and have a hard time stacking together great performances. Wazzu Barely beat a bad Stanford team at home this past weekend. That kind of performance is not going to get it done on the road in Salt Lake City.

Final Washington State-Utah Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Neither team is playing well right now. Neither team is reliable. You can sit this one out. It’s okay.

Final Washington State-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah -3.5