Washington State OL Jarrett Kingston Earns UCLA Football Offer

The Bruins are once again taking aim at the transfer portal and have offered one of the top blockers in the Pac-12.

UCLA football has offered former Washington State left tackle/guard Jarrett Kingston, the Anderson, California, native announced Saturday on Twitter. Kingston has spent the last five years in Pullman and has one year of Eligibility remaining as a Graduate transfer.

Kingston has also earned offers from Ohio State, USC, Auburn and Ole Miss, providing stiff competition for the Bruins.

