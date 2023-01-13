Washington State basketball vs. Cal

WASHINGTON STATE COMES into tonight’s basketball game against Cal with limited prep. The good news is the Cougs are at home where they’ve done much of their best work this season, the big upset last Saturday at No. 5 Arizona nevertheless. WSU Desperately wants to keep momentum going against a Golden Bears Squad that comes in on a surprising two-game Pac-12 winning streak, with wins over Colorado and Stanford.

Here’s how to watch.

Matchups: Washington State (7-10/2-4) vs. Cal (3-13/2-3)

Washington State (7-10/2-4) vs. Cal (3-13/2-3) Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Wednesday, Jan. 11 Time: 8 pm Pacific

8 pm Pacific Location: Pullman

Pullman Venue: Beasley Coliseum

Beasley Coliseum The line: WSU by 13

WSU by 13 The series: WSU trails 56-83 but has won the last five in a row

WSU trails but has won the last five in a row Last time: The Cougs won 66-59 during the opening round of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament

The Cougs won 66-59 during the opening round of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament TV: ESPNU (Dave Feldman and Adrian Branch)

HOW TO WATCH ESPNU:

Traditional TV: ESPNU is on most carriers including DirecTV – 208, AT&T U-Verse – 1605, Dish – 148, Comcast Xfinity – 788, and Spectrum – 370

Online: ESPN3, via your subscription with your provider

Over-the-top streaming options include Sling TV, fuboTV and others

DJ Rodman

ANALYTICALLY SPEAKING: WSU is holding opponent 3-point shooting to 29.6 percent, 33rd nationally and third in the Pac-12. In adjusted Offensive efficiency, the Cougs are 30th in the country and fourth in the conference.

The Cougars average 8.9 made 3-point field goals per game, more than any other team in the Pac-12 (and 10th in Power 6 conferences). Jabe Mullins is second in the country with a 51.4 percent (38-of-74) clip from beyond the arc. Mullins has the best 3-point percentage of any player in the Power 6.

TJ Bamba is Washington State’s leading scorer at 15.1 points per game, tied for ninth in the conference. Bamba has scored in double figures in 13 of 17 games.

Mouhamed Gueye has seven double-doubles this season and is coming off a monster outing in the win over Arizona with 24 points and 14 boards.

But nobody is hotter than DJ Rodman right now. He’s long been renowned for his defense, rebounding and overall hustle, but his offense has taken a jump this year. Rodman is averaging 15.5 ppg over the last four contests.

