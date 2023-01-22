Washington State at Colorado: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Washington State (9-11) lost the first game of its Rocky Mountain trip on Thursday and looks to rebound at the CU Events Center in Boulder on Sunday as it takes on Colorado (11-9). The Cougars are 4-5 in the Pac-12 Conference and are led by TJ Bamba, who averages 15.1 points per game. Mouhamed Gueye averages 14.0 points and 8.0 rebounds for WSU. The Buffaloes have been wildly inconsistent this season, with a 2-1 record against ranked opponents to go with losses to Grambling and UMass. KJ Simpson averages 17.4 points per game for Colorado, Tristan da Silva gets 14.8 points per night and J’Vonne Hadley is the top rebounder on the Squad at 6.4 per game.

How to Watch Washington State at Colorado in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2023

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Cougars started a three-game winning streak with a stunner at No. 5 Arizona is Jan. 7, but that string ended Thursday night with a 77-63 loss at Utah. Gueye finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for Washington State and Jabe Mullins added 11, but the Cougars shot just 34.4% on the night.

The Buffaloes battled back from 13 points down against visiting Washington on Thursday to get within a single point, but turnovers on their final two possessions closed the book on a 75-72 loss. Julian Hammond III came off the bench for 18 points in just 20 minutes while da Silva scored 17 points and grabbed seven boards.

Colorado is 17-7 all-time against Washington State, including a 10-0 mark in Boulder. Last year, the teams split two meetings. The Buffs won 83-78 at home before the Cougars responded with a 70-43 rout in Pullman.

