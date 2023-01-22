Washington State at Colorado: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Washington State (9-11) lost the first game of its Rocky Mountain trip on Thursday and looks to rebound at the CU Events Center in Boulder on Sunday as it takes on Colorado (11-9). The Cougars are 4-5 in the Pac-12 Conference and are led by TJ Bamba, who averages 15.1 points per game. Mouhamed Gueye averages 14.0 points and 8.0 rebounds for WSU. The Buffaloes have been wildly inconsistent this season, with a 2-1 record against ranked opponents to go with losses to Grambling and UMass. KJ Simpson averages 17.4 points per game for Colorado, Tristan da Silva gets 14.8 points per night and J’Vonne Hadley is the top rebounder on the Squad at 6.4 per game.

