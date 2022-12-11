Washington rallies past Millwood for Class 2A football title

EDMOND — Nate Roberts caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Major Cantrell with 2:31 remaining to lift top-ranked Washington past No. 2 Millwood 17-14 in the Class 2A state championship game Saturday afternoon at Chad Richison Stadium.

Washington (15-0), after losing in the past two 2A football finals, won its first gold ball since 1996. Millwood (13-2) was looking for its first state title since defeating Washington in the 2017 final.

Roberts’ TD catch came on third-and-6 and capped a 14-play, 60-yard drive that chewed up nearly seven minutes. Millwood received the ensuing kickoff at its 18 and went four-and-out. Cantrell’s 34-yard run to the Millwood 4 is a fourth-and-26 run out of the clock.

Washington’s Cole Scott had 33 carries for 113 yards. The Warriors’ defense held standout Millwood running back Rickey Hunt Jr. to 39 yards on 14 carries and 43 yards on three receptions.

Each team produced a TD on its opening possession. Scott scored on a 2-yard run and Mayson Thomas kicked the extra points to cap a 10-play, 68-yard drive as the Warriors took a 7-0 lead.

Millwood answered with a nine-play, 65-yard yard drive that Hunt finished with a 2-yard TD run, but his conversion run failed, leaving Washington ahead 7-6.

After neither team threatened to score in the second quarter, Millwood took a 14-7 lead midway through the third on Schuylar “CJ” Turnbull’s 15-yard TD pass to William Mays and Hunt’s 2-point run.

Washington opened the fourth quarter with Thomas’ 25-yard field goal at the end of a 14-play drive, moving the Warriors into position to take the lead on Roberts’ TD.

On the Warriors’ winning drive, they converted a fourth-and-9 with Cantrell’s 14-yard pass to Roberts at the Millwood 22, and then on the next series of Downs Scott gained 2 yards on fourth-and-2 to the 12.

Washington was only 4-of-18 on third downs, but converted 5-of-6 fourth downs. The Warriors didn’t allow more than 14 points in a game during their last 13 wins. Millwood had won 13 in a row since a 35-28 loss to 3A Champion Heritage Hall in the season opener.

WASHINGTON 17, MILLWOOD 14

Washington 7 0 0 10 — 17

WA—Cole Scott 2 run (Mayson Thomas kick), 9:22

MW—Rickey Hunt Jr. 2 run (run failed), 5:55

MW — William Mays 15 pass from Schuylar “CJ” Turnbull (Hunt run), 5:50

WA—FG, Thomas 25, 11:37

WA — Nate Roberts 8 pass from Major Cantrell (Thomas kick), 2:31

First Downs — MW 9, WA 18 Rushes-Yards — MW 25-56, WA 45-154 Comp-Att-Int — MW 10-22-0, WA 15-30-0 Passing Yards — MW 104, WA 129 Fum- Lost — MW 0-0, WA 0-0 Penalty Yards — MW 12-79, WA 10-96 Total Yards — MW 160, WA 283 Punts-Avg — MW 8-28.5, WA 6-30.8.