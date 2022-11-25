Washington Performing Arts Children’s Gospel Choir to Present ‘Seasons of Hope’

Washington Performing Arts Children’s Gospel Choir will celebrate the Holiday Season on December 10 and 11, 2022 by joining the United States Air Force Band in a free concert entitled “Season of Hope.”

The event will feature performances of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” and “Hallelujah Chorus” from “Soulful Messiah.”

“We are excited to join the US Air Force Concert Band for this festive tradition and bring some holiday Joy to our community,” COTG Artistic Director Michele Fowlin said in an official press statement. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our young choir members to grow as vocalists as they perform alongside some of the best musicians in the country.”

The Gospel Choir, under the direction of Fowlin, has performed at the White House at the Canadian State Dinner honoring Justin Trudeau; the Inaugural Prayer Services for President Barack Obama; and the National Memorial Service for Nelson Mandela.

The United States Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspiring citizens to a greater sense of patriotism since its Inception in 1941. It is led by Colonel Don Schofield and uses music to bridge cultural differences, linguistic, and socioeconomic.