Washington OC Ryan Grubb declining Alabama football, Nick Saban surprises media

Washington Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb reportedly turned down an opportunity for the same position at Alabama this week after he was offered the job by Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban. There was speculation concerning Grubb’s level of interest after he chatted with Alabama personnel over the weekend, but ultimately it was decided he was better off staying put with the Huskies.

Where does Saban turn now that Grubb’s off the table in Tuscaloosa? For starters, it’s going to take a sizable commitment monetarily and in total numbers of years from the Crimson Tide it appears after Grubb turned down a reported $2 million — his same salary with the Huskies — and the fact that’s the current market on high-end play-callers. Clemson hired TCU’s Garrett Riley earlier this month as its new OC and is paying him just under that number over a three-year deal.

Saban is also in the middle of a defensive coordinator search following Pete Golding’s departure to Ole Miss. This isn’t the first time the Alabama Coach has had to replace coordinators during the offseason, but it is certainly an extremely important pending pairing.

Here’s what the media is saying about Alabama’s OC search after Grubb declined the position.