Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball games.

Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board confirmed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has suspended the Charging Indians.

The school board said in a statement it is “actively working with (the LHSAA) on providing anything requested for their investigation.”

All remaining games for both teams are listed as canceled on the LHSAA website. KPLC has reached out to the LHSAA for more information, including whether Eunice is also facing an indefinite suspension.

Washington-Marion and Eunice were playing each other in Eunice in both teams’ District 3-4A opener when a fight between a player from each team broke out.

The Eunice Police Department’s offense report says other players from the teams then joined the fight, followed by fans. The game was canceled in the second quarter.

Washington-Marion is 6-9 and is ranked No. 23 in playoff power rankings in Select Division II.

Eunice is 8-7 and is ranked No. 16 in Non-Select Division II.

