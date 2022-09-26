Washington library displaying artist’s work through November

Gibbs Library is exhibiting “Birds, Petals, and Stories,” selected works by Kris Sader, through November at 40 Old Union Road in Waldoboro.

An artist reception is set for 5 to 6:30 pm Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Sader grew up in Tucson, Arizona, and moved to Maine in 1987. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Performing arts/dance, a Master of Science degree in ecology and environmental sciences, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in studio art.

She is a printmaker and environmental site-specific installation artist, according to a news release from the library.

As a printmaker she uses non-toxic, health- and environmentally-friendly printmaking methods, which she helped research at the University of Maine. In addition to showing her work locally, nationally, and internationally, she gives presentations on her work and has taught non-toxic Printmaking techniques in workshops and as an Adjunct lecturer in Printmaking at UMaine.

She was a recipient of an artist Fellowship at the Women’s Studio Workshop in New York, a “Good Idea Grant” from the Maine Arts Commission, and numerous artist in residencies.

The library and exhibit are open from 4-7 pm Monday, 9 am-noon and 4-7 pm Tuesday, 3-6 pm Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 am-noon Saturday.

For more information, contact the library at 207-845-2663 or [email protected].

