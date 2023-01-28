The Washington girls high school basketball season rolls on with another big night of action tipping off Friday (January 27).

You can follow all of this week’s action on SBLive Washington including live Washington high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Washington girls high school basketball scoreboard and check out our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE WASHINGTON SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2B SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1B SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Washington girls high school basketball games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Read More Washington high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live Streams 1/27/23 Indiana high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live Streams 1/27/23 Mississippi high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live Streams 1/27/23

To get live updates on your phone – as well as follow your favorite teams and top games – you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

—

Here’s more girls high school basketball coverage from SBLive Washington:

Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-21)?

Here are 3 Washington high school girls basketball teams that should be getting more attention

Is this the year for oh-so-close Neah Bay girls to Conquer Spokane?

Jenna Villa’s big night wakes up Arlington as Eagles stop Stanwood, 58-50

Full girls high school basketball coverage is on SBLive Washington