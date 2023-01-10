Washington girls, boys basketball pick up doubleheader wins over OG

Washington girls basketball used a late fourth-quarter run to top No. 1 O’Gorman 42-33 Monday at Washington high school. The Warriors (4-0) controlled most of the game before a late comeback forced Washington to hit another gear. The No. 2 Warriors were led by 19 points, four rebounds and three assists by senior forward Brooklyn Harpe, with sophomore Grace Peterson adding nine points and four steals.

O’Gorman (3-1) guard Mahli Abdouch scored 11 in an off-shooting night, while guard Lucy Moore contributed seven points.

The Warriors’ win was the first of two for Washington in a doubleheader with O’Gorman. Washington boys basketball (4-1), in a similar-style game in which the Warriors took immediate control then had to fend off a comeback by the Knights, topped O’Gorman (2-4) 49-41. Point guard Cole Peterson led the Warriors with 13, forward AJ Akot had 12 and guard Mandalla Mohamed had 12.

