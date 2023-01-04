Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

AP — How a state panel of sports Writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the Weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by WIAA Classes, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Camas (5) 8-1 59 1

2. Woodinville (1) 9-1 53 2

3. Tahoma 10-1 44 5

4. Davis 9-1 41 T3

5. Emerald Ridge 8-2 35 T3

6. Eastlake 7-2 32 10

7. Sumner 7-1 23 8

8. Richland 5-2 21 7

9. Kamia too 5-1 11 9

10. Union 7-3 9 6







Others receiving votes: Skyview 1. Bothell 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Garfield (6) 5-0 60 1

2. Lake Washington 10-1 54 2

3. Tacoma (Lincoln) 8-2 46 4

4. Arlington 8-2 37 3

5. Lakeside (Seattle) 5-1 36 T6

6. Stanwood 7-1 29 5

7. Bonney Lake 8-2 26 T6

8. Mead 5-2 15 8

9. North Thurston 8-1 13 9

10. Peninsula 7-1 5 NO

(road) Eastside Catholic 3-3 5 NO







Others receiving votes: Roosevelt 2. Meadowdale 2.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Ellensburg (6) 9-0 60 1

2. Lynden 9-2 45 2

3. WF West 7-2 43 3

4. Prosser 6-2 38 4

5. White River 6-3 27 6

6. Burlington-Edison 6-3 25 5

7. Grandview 5-5 22 10

8. Sehome 8-1 19 9

9. Tumwater 8-3 18 8

10. Clarkston 3-1 12 7







Others receiving votes: Archbishop Murphy 6. Sammamish 4. Sequim 4. Renton 3. East Valley (Yakima) 2. Enumclaw 1. Lakewood 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Nooksack Valley (5) 11-1 50 1

2. Lynden Christian 9-1 45 2

3. Montesano 7-2 44 3

4. Cashmere (1) 7-3 41 5

5. Wapato 8-1 39 4

6. Freeman 8-2 32 6

7. King’s 9-2 18 7

(road) Toppenish 7-2 18 8

9. Deer Park 8-2 15 10

10. Zillah 6-2 14 9







Others receiving votes: Colville 6. Annie Wright 4. Seton Catholic 3. Eatonville 1.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week

1. Adna 9-1 49 3

2. Okanogan (3) 8-0 48 2

3. Colfax (2) 11-0 47 1

4. LaConner 7-3 32 6

5. Polar ship 9-2 31 7

6. Rainier 8-1 29 5

7. Tonasket (1) 7-2 26 T8

8. Warden 6 to 4 23 4

9. Brewster 7-2 16 T8

10. Ilwaco 5-2 8 NO







Others receiving votes: Liberty (Spangle) 7. Tri-Cities Prep 5. Raymond 4. Cle Elum/Roslyn 2. Mabton 1. Toutle Lake 1. Auburn Adventist Academy 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week

1. Neah Bay (3) 7-1 48 3

2. Colton (2) 6-1 44 T1

3. Oakesdale 8-1 42 4

4. Mossyrock 7-2 41 5

5. Mount Vernon Christian (1) 10-2 39 T1

6. Moses Lake Christian Academy 9-2 34 6

7. Inchelium 7-1 26 7

8. Yakama Tribal 7-1 20 8

9. Sunnyside Christian 5-3 12 9

10. Mansfield 5-2 7 NO







Others receiving votes: Liberty Christian 6. Pateros 4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 2. Lummi 2. Wilbur-Creston 2. Republic 1.