Washington Generals soccer team off to a strong start

The Washington School’s boys soccer team has started off their season 3-1-1, and Head Coach Jeffrey Giachelli said the team is growing in confidence after each game.

Coach Giachelli has been the soccer Coach at WS for 8 years, coaching both the girls and boys soccer teams.

Coach Giachelli said, “The season is going ok. We still have some work to do. We just won the game on Wednesday 8-0 so that helps with confidence. I expect the team to make it to the Playoffs and have a chance for a state title. The strength of the team is the seven Seniors we have and that we are also fast and physical.”

The seven Seniors are Owen Hardin, Riley Potter, Patrick Spencer, Aidan Jones, Christian Britt, Peyton Walker, and Pranoy Ganaju. Giachelli says the main leaders are the team voted captains: Seniors Riley Potter and Patrick Spencer, and junior Wade Fratesi.

Owen Hardin has been playing soccer at Washington School for six years. Hardin says, “We would love to bring a ring home, but Mostly just to make Coach Jeffery proud of us after a disappointing last season.” Hardin also said that the thing he will miss most is “the friendships, not only for the people my age but also the young middle schoolers who look up to us older guys.”

Aidan Jones has been playing soccer at Washington School since ninth grade. Jones said, “My goals for the season are to win conference and make it to state.” He says the thing he will miss the most is Coach Jeffery.”