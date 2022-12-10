Washington decides he’s ready for NFL | News, Sports, Jobs

From Mirror reports

Parker Washington, Penn State’s leading receiver, has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

His decision was announced Friday on Twitter.

Washington had 46 catches for 611 yards and two touchdowns this past season. His best game was against Ohio State, when he starred with 11 catches for 179 yards and one TD.

For his career, Washington caught 146 passes and 12 touchdowns.

He suffered a foot injury late in the season and missed the Lions’ final two games.

“The Memories I have made during my time so far with this Penn State family have been and will always be unforgettable,” Washington tweeted. “Thank you to my family and coaches for the discussions, for helping me weigh the pros and cons, for helping me choose the next path in my journey. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

The 5-foot-10, 212-pound Washington is considered a middle-round pick.

With Washington’s departure — along with Mitchell Tinsley out of Eligibility — the Nittany Lions receiving corps will be looking for further depth behind KeAndre Lambert-Smith (21 catches, 265 yards, three TDs) and redshirt freshman Harrison Wallace III (17 catches, 226 yards , one TD).

Underclassmen on the roster who saw action this year include Jaden Dottin, Malick Meiga; Liam Clifford, Omari Evans and Kaden Saunders.

The Lions are prepping for Utah and the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2.