Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears betting odds NFL Week 6 game

The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 6 schedule.

The Bears are a 0.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Bears are -110 on the Moneyline in the game, which will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Commanders are -107.

The over/under for the game is set at 38.5 points.

NFL Week 6 odds:

The Commanders are coming off a 21-17 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

The Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 6 game is scheduled to kick off at 5:15 pm MST Thursday and can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

