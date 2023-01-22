Washington Commanders to Cut Carson Wentz, Logan Thomas?

The Washington Commanders face a colossal offseason.

After being in a position to secure a playoff berth, Ron Rivera’s team stuttered down the stretch and missed out.

Now, while that will sting for a while, attention turns to what the Commanders’ roster will look like next season…and that starts with player evaluation.

At this time of the year, Rumors are swirling around like a vortex, and some can be taken with a grain of salt, but some have a bit of meat on the bone.

According to the Washington TimesWashington could be looking at offloading quarterback Carson Wentz and tight end Logan Thomas.

Both aren’t really that surprising, in truth.

Wentz was brought in from the Indianapolis Colts in the previous offseason in the hopes that he could be the driving force on offense … it didn’t work out that way.

Wentz will earn a base salary of $20 million in 2023 and $21 million in 2024. That is huge money for a player with an underperforming track record. The six-year veteran had a season to forget, finishing with a 2-5 record as a starter and 1,755 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

So that takes care of Wentz, now onto Thomas.

The veteran tight end was coming off an ACL injury in 2021 as he played 14 games this season for 323 yards on 39 receptions and a touchdown.

They started every game this season, bar one, but it looks like the Commanders are ready to part ways. The tight end has a $6,275,000 base salary for 2023 and a dead cap hit of $3.5 million.

So, the Commanders could move on from the Veteran duo as they look to freshen up the roster heading into next season.

