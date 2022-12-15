Washington Commanders’ Taylor Heinicke: Best QB from 2015 NFL Draft?

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke wasn’t one of the seven selected during the 2015 NFL Draft, yet he’s the only rookie from that class expected to start this weekend.

Something he wasn’t aware of, but said, “It’s cool. All the hard work I’ve been putting in, getting a couple (lucky breaks) here and there…that’s something to be proud of.”

Luck may or may not have played a role, but Heinicke has certainly put in the work and paid the dues necessary to earn the Commanders’ starting quarterback job.

