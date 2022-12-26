Washington Commanders Still Control Playoff Destiny After San Francisco 49ers Loss, Says Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders have suffered back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers as their playoff push has come to a grinding halt.

Now dropping to 7-7-1, Washington is treading water, but luckily for them, others in the NFC playoff hunt, such as the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions, faltered over the weekend as well.

For receiver Terry McLaurin, the team needs to re-focus with two home games remaining on the schedule with their postseason destiny still in their control.

​”We ​​still control our destiny,” McLaurin said. “Other teams in contention with us lost as well, so it’s kinda like a stalemate. But we’ve gotta find a way to come back and get a win against Cleveland back at home These last two [games] at home, you can’t really ask for much more to have an opportunity to get into the playoffs. We have two chances at home to do it, and we just got to get back and see what we can do to get that done.”

​A Headline that popped up for Washington during the 49ers loss wa Sone that not many saw coming – the change at quarterback.

Taylor Heinicke completed 13 of his 18 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception before being pulled in favor of Carson Wentz.

The former Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts quarterback sparked the Commanders, completing 12 of his 16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. For McLaurin, the offense will support whichever quarterback the organization chooses.

“I think as an offense, we’ve just got to support whoever is back there playing quarterback,” McLaurin said. “We know Taylor’s [Heinicke] a competitor and gives us a great chance to win, but we have confidence in Carson [Wentz] as well.

“Just going forward with whatever they decide and Rally around Whoever is back there.”

​A quarterback controversy with two games remaining while amid a playoff push?

That isn’t ideal.

