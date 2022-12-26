Washington Commanders Still Control Playoff Destiny After San Francisco 49ers Loss, Says Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders have suffered back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers as their playoff push has come to a grinding halt.

Now dropping to 7-7-1, Washington is treading water, but luckily for them, others in the NFC playoff hunt, such as the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions, faltered over the weekend as well.

For receiver Terry McLaurin, the team needs to re-focus with two home games remaining on the schedule with their postseason destiny still in their control.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button