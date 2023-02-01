Washington Commanders Safety Review: Jeremy Reaves, Darrick Forrest Play Best Football Yet

Jack Del Rio’s Washington Commanders defensive unit had yet another good season. Despite not making the Playoffs after bouncing back from a disastrous start, the Commanders fell into a hole in the run-in to the postseason.

Still, there were plenty of positives, bringing us to the safeties.

Comprised of Kamren Curl, Darrick Forrest, Jeremy Reaves, Percy Butler, and Bobby McCain, the unit played some really good football.

Let’s dive into it.

Starting with Forrest. What a second season for the former Cincinnati alum. After playing just eight games and starting none of them in his rookie year, Forrest improved out of sight.

He played 17 games, including 11 starts (eight consecutive to close out the year), and led the team in interceptions with four. He also ranked second on the team for combined tackles with 88 and had two forced fumbles.

A superb season for Forrest.

Just two players made the Pro Bowl on defense. One being Daron Payne and the other being Jeremy Reaves. We all know the Fantastic video that Washington released of Reaves and his teammates finding out, which was well deserved.

He was also Washington’s only All-Pro selection. He played predominantly as a special teams player, but given he is listed as a safety, we put him in this group.

He did start the final three games at safety as he capped off a great year.

Curl was again a serviceable option for Del Rio as he started every game he played. He finished third on the team in tackles and grabbed himself a sack.

McCain played 16 out of a possible 17 games as he was an ever present for Del Rio’s unit. However, it was just the second time in his career that he finished a season without an interception, but as they say, the best ability is availability, and McCain had that in spades.

As for Butler, the Rookie got his feet wet several times and played a career-high 58 defensive snaps in the 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, as he is one for the future.

Overall, a decent return from Del Rio’s safety unit, with Reaves grabbing a Pro Bowl nod and Forrest stepping up big time. There is plenty to be excited about for the Commanders at the safety position.

