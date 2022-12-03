Washington Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke ‘Ignited This Team’ Says NFL Legend Boomer Preseason

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was never supposed to be a starter in the NFL.

But he is now, and despite all the film and analysis people want to watch and pick apart, it’s working.

To the tune of 5-1 in his six starts this season.

And what makes Heinicke work with the Commanders is what legendary former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason likes about him.

“His teammates respect him, admire him, and want to play for him, and I can see that,” legendary quarterback Boomer Esiason recently said in an interview on the Locked On Commanders podcast. “It’s the most important thing for a quarterback to have. Now if I take that and I compare that to Russell Wilson out in Denver right now or Zach Wilson with the New York Jets, it’s the complete opposite, they’ve lost their locker rooms . It’s important to have everybody on your team supporting you. You can see the defensive players, they love him…What I think (coach) Ron Rivera is recognizing as a former player himself is just how Taylor Heinicke has ignited this team. “

