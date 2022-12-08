Washington Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke ‘An Imperfect On-Field Being,’ Says NFL Analyst

You may have heard that Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke isn’t a perfect specimen.

He’s not the tallest, doesn’t have the strongest arm, and isn’t the most accurate quarterback in the league.

But he has a ton of what can’t be measured: Heart.

And that’s worth something.

It isn’t worth a Top 20 spot on NFL.com’s quarterback index though.

“Heinicke is an Imperfect on-field being, lofting his share of turnover-worthy lobs into the fray,” writes NFL.com. “Then Washington’s quarterback makes a throw that reminds you why he’s in the NFL…Heinicke’s fourth-and-4 Burner to Curtis Samuel with the game on the line…was a next-level throw…Heinicke is a big ol’ ball of fun.”

