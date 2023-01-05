Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell ‘Excited’ For First NFL Start vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders will have yet another quarterback starting a game this season. Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke had their shot. Now, Rookie Sam Howell gets his turn.

With the 7-8-1 Commanders’ season now over after losing to the Cleveland Browns last week, coupled with the Green Bay Packers win, meant Washington was eliminated from playoff contention.

For Howell, even though there is nothing to play for, getting his first NFL start in the regular season is something he has been waiting for.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button