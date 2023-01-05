Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell ‘Excited’ For First NFL Start vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders will have yet another quarterback starting a game this season. Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke had their shot. Now, Rookie Sam Howell gets his turn.

With the 7-8-1 Commanders’ season now over after losing to the Cleveland Browns last week, coupled with the Green Bay Packers win, meant Washington was eliminated from playoff contention.

For Howell, even though there is nothing to play for, getting his first NFL start in the regular season is something he has been waiting for.

“Yeah, obviously I was excited,” Howell said on getting the news he was starting. “I’ve been working hard all year and I was kind of waiting for an opportunity to go out there. I kind of assumed that what the circumstances are, I might have an option to and the ability to go out there and play this weekend. So, you know, I’m excited for it.”

That excitement will be flowing through Howell’s veins. Living out a dream many hope for but never even get close to doing.

On Sunday, at FedEx Field, he will get to live out that dream, and the magnitude of what he will be doing against the 12-4 Dallas Cowboys isn’t lost on the rookie.

“Obviously, the situation is what it is, you know, we are kind of out of the whole playoff race, but I don’t take any games for granted,” Howell said. “This game is the most important game of my life, and it should be the most important game of everybody on the team’s life. We’re playing to win no matter if we can’t go to the playoffs. It’s a game. The NFL, it’s what we all work for, coaches too. They all Dreamed of coaching in the NFL. So, we’re gonna go out there and give it our all.”

Those are some stirring words from the Commanders’ quarterback. With nothing but pride to play for, Washington has the chance to upset Dallas and ruin any shot Mike McCarthy’s team has of moving up in the playoff spots.

For Howell, his first NFL regular season start will be something he will never forget…especially if he manages to Slay a division rival.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Adam Schultz is on Twitter

Follow Commander Country is Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here