Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell Critical of Himself Despite Winning NFL Debut

LANDOVER, Md. — Playing for nothing, there were many around the Washington Commanders that wanted to see the team lose to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

The justification for rooting your favorite team to a loss?

Better NFL Draft stock of course.

But rookie quarterback Sam Howell had other plans. And his resulted in a 26-6 win over arguably his team’s most hated division rival.

“It was fun to get out there and play some football with those guys,” Howell said following the game. “But there were definitely some things that I could’ve done better…we left a lot of points out there.”

While Howell’s unit may not have taken advantage of every opportunity, they certainly made good on the first.

And it gave Washington an early lead.

It all started with a fumbled punt snap on Dallas’ first fourth down of the game.

While Cowboys punter Bryan Anger was able to resecure the ball, Washington linebacker Milo Eifler chased him down and forced a turnover on Downs that gave Howell the ball at the Cowboys 20-yard line.

One four-yard run later, Howell completed his first NFL pass to star receiver Terry McLaurin for what would become a 16-yard touchdown pass.

“On that concept, I don’t really get that ball,” McLaurin said of the pass play. “But when I saw the linebacker matching me I knew I was one-on-one I said, ‘Bet, this is a chance right here.’ So I clear the linebacker and (Howell) puts the ball right on my front number and I was able to just walk in.”

For those counting, that’s one pass, one completion, and one touchdown.

Good start.

But of course, Howell is making his first start, so it’s not going to be all roses.

His fourth drive leading the Commanders ended with an interception in the end zone, just one way the offense left points on the field in the first half.

“(Howell) did things that we believed he’s capable of,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “I thought he handled it very nicely, went out, and did some really good things. He started strong, missed an opportunity, little bit of everything you’d expect from a rookie. Kinda glad that he got an opportunity to start and get that out of the way, so next year he won’t be as much of a rookie.”

Including two missed field goals and an extra point by kicker Joey Slye, Washington arguably left at least 10 points off the board, if not more.

Looking at it through the lens of a one-game performance by a rookie quarterback, we can confidently say Howell showed he belongs in the NFL.

And that moment wasn’t too big for him.

“It probably didn’t really hit me until I ran out there on the field first,” Howell said about his first start. “But I just said a quick prayer and tried to stay in the moment. Take it one play at a time, and my teammates gave me a lot of support all week long. I knew if I was out there with those guys, I’ d be alright.”

The season may be over, but for Howell, his career is just beginning.

And Commanders fans can’t wait to see him and his teammates out on the playing field again, after getting a 26-point taste of what the offense could be in the future.

