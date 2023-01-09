Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell Critical of Himself Despite Winning NFL Debut

LANDOVER, Md. — Playing for nothing, there were many around the Washington Commanders that wanted to see the team lose to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

The justification for rooting your favorite team to a loss?

Better NFL Draft stock of course.

But rookie quarterback Sam Howell had other plans. And his resulted in a 26-6 win over arguably his team’s most hated division rival.

“It was fun to get out there and play some football with those guys,” Howell said following the game. “But there were definitely some things that I could’ve done better…we left a lot of points out there.”

