Washington Commanders LB Jon Bostic: ‘We Can Play With’ Best in NFL

With four games left to play the Washington Commanders are in control of the sixth seed in the NFC Playoff race and currently hold a 73 percent chance of playing in the postseason.

And while they’ve reached this point by winning six of their last eight games, nobody really views the Commanders as challengers for the title of the NFL’s best.

Even though one of those six wins came against the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles whose loss to Washington is still their only one of the year.

