Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers odds & lines

The Washington Commanders (7-6-1) travel to California to take on the NFC West Champion San Francisco 49ers (10-4) Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Commanders vs. 49ers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL Picks and predictions.

The 49ers wrapped up the division title and a playoff berth with a 21-13 win in Week 15 over the Seattle Seahawks as 3.5-point favorites. They now turn their attention to catching the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 playoff seeds.

Washington, after its 20-12 home loss to the New York Giants as 4-point favorites on Sunday, find themselves as the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture. This game will be a difficult road test for a team that loves to run the ball and does not have the offense to put up a lot of points.

The 49ers also hope to pound the ball in the run game, but they have a more explosive passing offense which could be the key in this game.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Commanders at 49ers odds

So see: All Week 16 odds and lines

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Jaguars at Jets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access the USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 1:18 am ET.

Moneyline (ML): Commanders +270 (bet $100 to win $270) | 49ers -330 (bet $330 to win $100)

Commanders +270 (bet $100 to win $270) | 49ers -330 (bet $330 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Commanders +7 (-114) | 49ers -7 (-106)

Commanders +7 (-114) | 49ers -7 (-106) Over/Under (O/U): 39.5 (O: -109 | U: -111)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Choose either:

The Buckeye Boost – Deposit $100, Get $150 – Claim now!

OR The Ohio Special – up to $150 in free bets – Claim now!

$250 Deposit Match – Claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in New Jersey and Colorado. Bet now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

2022 betting stats

ML : Commanders 7-6-1 | 49ers 10-4

: Commanders 7-6-1 | 49ers 10-4 ATS : Commanders 7-6-1 | 49ers 9-5

: Commanders 7-6-1 | 49ers 9-5 O/U: Commanders 4-9-1 | Commanders 6-8

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Commanders vs. 49ers head-to-head

The 49ers lead this all-time series 18-11-1, but the teams have split the last 2 games. Washington won the 2020 meeting 23-15 in San Francisco, while the 49ers won the 2019 matchup 9-0 in Washington.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a Trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting Picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Dominick Petrillo on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire