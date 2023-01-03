Washington Center for the Performing Arts Presents: ‘National Geographic Live,’ Blind Boys of Alabama, ‘Legally Blonde,’ and More

Submitted by the Washington Center for the Performing Arts

The Washington Center has an exciting line up to start the new year: Black Box Jazz with Jay Thomas Band, “National Geographic Live: From Summit to Sea with Andy Mann,” Comedy Underground with Comedian Michael Malone, Blind Boys of Alabama with special guest Charlie Musselwhite, Ailey II, and “Legally Blonde – The Musical.”

January 13 at 8 p.m The Black Box Jazz Series Returns with Jay Thomas Band! Jay Thomas is among the leading jazz soloists in the northwest, appearing with his own group and as a member of groups far and wide. In 2020 Thomas was the Winner of the Journalist Jazz Heroes award for being a mentor and inspiration for young jazz players. Thomas is a former Earshot Golden Ears Winner (three times) and is also a member of the Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame.

January 20 at 7 pm “National Geographic Live: From Summit to Sea with Andy Mann.” Award-winning filmmaker and photographer Andy Mann combines his passions with purpose as a voice for the world’s oceans, following scientists to some of the most extreme locations on the planet in the hope of inspiring change. Mann’s journey from rock climber to ocean Storyteller involves some remarkable detours and misadventures that prove that field science can be every bit as thrilling as the climbing adventures of his past. He has dived alongside crocodiles, sperm whales, and Sharks and survived near Misses with icebergs, all in pursuit of his Ultimate goal: to shed light on Earth’s Incredible ocean environments and Advocate for their protection. He now spends over 100 days a year at sea, documenting cutting-edge marine science and telling the story of our rapidly changing planet—covering all seven continents for National Geographic.

January 26 at 7:30 pm Comedy Underground featuring Michael Malone. Comedy Underground is back to make you laugh. This time we welcome 2012 Seattle International Comedy Competition winner, Michael Malone. Michael is an award-winning stand-up comedian, film director, and writer who is currently based in Los Angeles. His blistering humor focuses on breaking down the idiotic ways we deal with life, death, love, and grief. Recommended for ages 18+.

January 28 at 7:30 p.m Blind Boys of Alabama with special guest Charlie Musselwhite. The Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized around the world as both living legends and modern-day innovators. They are not just Gospel Singers borrowing from old traditions; the group helped to define those traditions in the 20th century and almost single-handedly created a new Gospel sound for the 21st. Since the original members first sang together as kids at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the late 1930s, the band has persevered through seven decades to become one of the most recognized and decorated roots music groups in the world. Charlie Musselwhite, more than any other harmonica player of his generation, can rightfully lay claim to inheriting the mantle of many of the great harp players that came before him with music as dark as Mississippi mud and as uplifting as the blue skies of California. In an era when the term legendary gets applied to auto-tuned pop stars, this singular blues harp player, singer, songwriter and guitarist has earned and deserves to be honored as a true master of American classic vernacular music.

January 31 at 7:30 pm Ailey II. Ailey II is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s best young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding emerging choreographers. Founded in 1974 as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, the company embodies its pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people. Combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs, Ailey II has flourished into one of the most popular modern dance companies.

February 2 at 7 pm “Legally Blonde – The Musical.” Fabulously fun and international award-winning “Legally Blonde – The Musica”l is the Ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and still the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, Sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde – The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot. Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her ingenuity and charm to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer. Based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde – The Musical will take you from the Sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser. “A high-energy… hymn to the glories of girlishness.” —The New York Times

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts is a not-for-profit performance venue with a mission to inspire audiences and artists of all ages through live performances, enriching the vibrancy of our community.