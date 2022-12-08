Washington Capitals goal to help Alex Ovechkin’s record

The Washington Capitals are struggling to produce offensively, even Alex Ovechkin is having a hard time scoring goals.

The Capitals’ current style has just been overcomplicated. To have success, this team needs to simplify and just try to get pucks on the net.

Given that the team is plagued by injuries in its core players, there are few depth pieces to turn to during the games.

This is a tough period for Caps fans, who really want to see Alex Ovechkin get back into serious contention to catch up to the Great One’s record, belonging to Wayne Gretzky at 894 goals.

The Captain did manage to break Wayne Gretzky’s away games goal record at 403 goals, where Ovi scored two goals in the Matinee against the Vancouver Canucks in their first road game in the West Coast swing.

When will Alex Ovechkin’s pace take him?

Ovechkin has scored 15 goals so far this season, according to ESPN, he is projected to score 44 goals at that pace. He is scoring goals and is projected to score a good amount of goals, but maybe the team can help him out a bit more.

The forwards are performing well off the rush, but a little more consistency would help complement Ovi’s game. Another opinion would be to switch up the lines a bit more frequently to keep the players fresh and find something that really works.

The Captain’s Optimistic Approach

Even though the team is struggling, there is still something to appreciate in Washington. Ovechkin’s appreciation of his teammates and the people he has worked with has led him to this moment which he can relish.

Just check out how happy the entire team looked when Ovi scored a big goal against the Vancouver Canucks:

Provided Ovechkin will be able to remain healthy, he could break the scoring record in the next three to four seasons. He is only 99 goals away at this point. They could get there sooner with some added help to the top six of the Capitals.

Unfortunately, as of now, the GM of the Capitals, Brian MacLellan, shared that he will not be looking to make trades at this point but will let his current team do the work to win more games.