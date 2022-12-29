Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP — How a state panel of sports Writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the Weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by WIAA Classes, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Curtis (7) 8-1 70 1

2. Federal Way 5-0 59 3

3. Mount Si 5-1 56 2

4. Skyline 6-1 51 T5

5. Gonzaga Prep 6-1 42 4

6. Woodinville 7-1 33 7

7. Olympia 6-3 22 T5

8. Kentridge 7-2 18 8

9. Jackson 4-1 15 10

10. Richland 4-2 9 9







Others receiving votes: Skyview 4. Battle Ground 3. Kamiakin 3.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Garfield (7) 9-0 70 1

2. O’Dea 5-2 60 2

3. Mt. Spokane 7-1 56 3

4. Auburn 5-2 41 4

(road) Eastside Catholic 5-1 41 5

6. Bellevue 9-1 30 6

7. Gig Harbor 7-1 25 8

8. Rainier Beach 3-1 22 7

9. Nathan Hale 8-0 13 NO

10. University 8-0 12 9







Others receiving votes: Stanwood 4. Timberline 2. Mountain View 2. Kennewick 2. Lincoln-Seattle 2. Arlington 2. Mercer Island 1.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Lynden (4) 4-1 64 1

(road) Sehome (2) 7-0 64 2

3. Pullman (1) 6-0 51 4

4. Tumwater 7-3 46 3

5. Anacortes 6-0 40 5

6. North Kitsap 5-2 27 7

7. Grandview 8-1 25 T9

8. Mark Morris 8-1 24 T9

9. Prosser 4-1 23 8

10. RA Long 4-2 12 6







Others receiving votes: Foss 6. WF West 2. Port Angeles 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Lynden Christian (7) 8-0 70 1

2. Annie Wright 8-1 62 2

3. Zillah 4-1 52 3

4. King’s 6-3 50 4

5. Freeman 6-1 38 6

6. Blaine 6-1 29 7

7. Seattle Academy 5-1 27 5

8. Toppenish 4-2 18 8

9. Life Christian Academy 3-1 11 NO

10. Chelan 5-2 9 9







Others receiving votes: Seattle Christian 6. Seton Catholic 5. Omak 5. Nooksack Valley 3.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week

1. Davenport (3) 8-0 66 4

2. Morton-White Pass (4) 7-1 61 T2

3. Columbia (Burbank) 7-1 51 1

4. Brewster 6-1 50 T2

5. Lake Roosevelt 6-2 37 8

6. Adna 8-1 36 5

7. Colfax 6-1 35 7

8. Lind-Ritzville Sprague 5-2 16 9

9. Polar ship 5-2 13 6

10. Cle Elum1Roslyn 7-1 10 10







Others receiving votes: Wahkiakum 5. Auburn Adventist Academy 4. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week

1. Cusick (6) 5-0 68 1

2. Willapa Valley 5-1 54 2

3. Sunnyside Christian 4-1 49 3

4. DeSales 6-1 46 4

5. Wellpins (1) 7-0 43 8

6. Mossyrock 4-0 33 T6

7. Lummi 5-2 26 T6

8. Tulalip Heritage 7-0 19 10

9. Moses Lake Christian Academy 7-1 17 9

10. Oakville 7-3 13 5







Others receiving votes: Oakesdale 12. Orcas Island 3. Grace Academy 2.