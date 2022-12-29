Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll
AP — How a state panel of sports Writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the Weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by WIAA Classes, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Curtis (7)
|8-1
|70
|1
|2. Federal Way
|5-0
|59
|3
|3. Mount Si
|5-1
|56
|2
|4. Skyline
|6-1
|51
|T5
|5. Gonzaga Prep
|6-1
|42
|4
|6. Woodinville
|7-1
|33
|7
|7. Olympia
|6-3
|22
|T5
|8. Kentridge
|7-2
|18
|8
|9. Jackson
|4-1
|15
|10
|10. Richland
|4-2
|9
|9
Others receiving votes: Skyview 4. Battle Ground 3. Kamiakin 3.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Garfield (7)
|9-0
|70
|1
|2. O’Dea
|5-2
|60
|2
|3. Mt. Spokane
|7-1
|56
|3
|4. Auburn
|5-2
|41
|4
|(road) Eastside Catholic
|5-1
|41
|5
|6. Bellevue
|9-1
|30
|6
|7. Gig Harbor
|7-1
|25
|8
|8. Rainier Beach
|3-1
|22
|7
|9. Nathan Hale
|8-0
|13
|NO
|10. University
|8-0
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Stanwood 4. Timberline 2. Mountain View 2. Kennewick 2. Lincoln-Seattle 2. Arlington 2. Mercer Island 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lynden (4)
|4-1
|64
|1
|(road) Sehome (2)
|7-0
|64
|2
|3. Pullman (1)
|6-0
|51
|4
|4. Tumwater
|7-3
|46
|3
|5. Anacortes
|6-0
|40
|5
|6. North Kitsap
|5-2
|27
|7
|7. Grandview
|8-1
|25
|T9
|8. Mark Morris
|8-1
|24
|T9
|9. Prosser
|4-1
|23
|8
|10. RA Long
|4-2
|12
|6
Others receiving votes: Foss 6. WF West 2. Port Angeles 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lynden Christian (7)
|8-0
|70
|1
|2. Annie Wright
|8-1
|62
|2
|3. Zillah
|4-1
|52
|3
|4. King’s
|6-3
|50
|4
|5. Freeman
|6-1
|38
|6
|6. Blaine
|6-1
|29
|7
|7. Seattle Academy
|5-1
|27
|5
|8. Toppenish
|4-2
|18
|8
|9. Life Christian Academy
|3-1
|11
|NO
|10. Chelan
|5-2
|9
|9
Others receiving votes: Seattle Christian 6. Seton Catholic 5. Omak 5. Nooksack Valley 3.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Davenport (3)
|8-0
|66
|4
|2. Morton-White Pass (4)
|7-1
|61
|T2
|3. Columbia (Burbank)
|7-1
|51
|1
|4. Brewster
|6-1
|50
|T2
|5. Lake Roosevelt
|6-2
|37
|8
|6. Adna
|8-1
|36
|5
|7. Colfax
|6-1
|35
|7
|8. Lind-Ritzville Sprague
|5-2
|16
|9
|9. Polar ship
|5-2
|13
|6
|10. Cle Elum1Roslyn
|7-1
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Wahkiakum 5. Auburn Adventist Academy 4. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Cusick (6)
|5-0
|68
|1
|2. Willapa Valley
|5-1
|54
|2
|3. Sunnyside Christian
|4-1
|49
|3
|4. DeSales
|6-1
|46
|4
|5. Wellpins (1)
|7-0
|43
|8
|6. Mossyrock
|4-0
|33
|T6
|7. Lummi
|5-2
|26
|T6
|8. Tulalip Heritage
|7-0
|19
|10
|9. Moses Lake Christian Academy
|7-1
|17
|9
|10. Oakville
|7-3
|13
|5
Others receiving votes: Oakesdale 12. Orcas Island 3. Grace Academy 2.
.