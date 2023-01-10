Washington boys basketball enters top-5 in Class AA: media polls

Washington boys basketball entered the top-5 in Class AA in this week’s South Dakota Prep Media basketball poll. The Warriors made the leap following a 63-57 win over then-No. 2 Pierre and another win over Aberdeen Central. The Governors, as a result, fell one spot to No. 3 in the poll.

In Class A girls basketball, undefeated Vermillion finally checked into the media poll, Entering at No. 4 this week.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class AA

1. Jefferson (16) 5-0 80 1

2. Lincoln 4-1 61 3

3. Pierre 5-2 32 2

4. Mitchell 4-1 24 5

5. Washington 3-1 21 RV

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 12, Yankton 6, Harrisburg 4.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (16) 6-0 80 1

2. Sioux Valley 7-0 61 2

T-3. St. Thomas More 8-0 31 4

T-3. Dell Rapids 3-0 31 3

5. Sioux Falls Christian 6-0 27 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 8, Lennox 2.

Class B

1. White River (13) 7-1 77 1

2. Aberdeen Christian (1) 5-0 59 2

3. De Smet (1) 3-1 48 3

4. Castlewood (1) 6-0 32 4

5. Lower Brule 6-2 17 5

Receiving votes: Faith 5, Ethan 2.

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (12) 3-1 76 1

2. Washington (4) 4-0 68 2

3. Jefferson 6-1 41 4

4. Pierre 6-1 33 3

5. Harrisburg 5-1 20 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 2.

Class A

1. Hamlin (11) 5-0 75 1

2. Wagner (4) 6-0 63 2

3. St. Thomas More 6-2 46 3

4. Vermillion (1) 7-0 28 RV

5. Red Cloud 7-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 4, Tea Area 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (15) 6-1 79 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 6-0 65 2

3. Centerville 5-1 38 3rd

4. Sully Buttes 6-0 30 5

5. Warner 5-1 8 RV

Receiving votes: Jones County 6, Corsica-Stickney 3, De Smet 3, Wall 2, James Valley Christian 2, Castlewood 2, Timber Lake 1, Howard 1

