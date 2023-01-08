Washington at Washington State: Free Live Stream Women’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

An Interstate and inter-conference rivalry will take place Tonight as Washington travels, though not far, to face Washington State this weekend. The Huskies are 9-4 overall this season and just 1-2 against conference opponents. Their two losses in the conference came in the last two games against Colorado and Utah. Their only conference win was against Washington State at the beginning of December. In their loss to Utah in the last game, forward Lauren Schwartz led the team with 17 points. However, forward Dalayah Daniels only had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Cougars are 10-4 on the season but haven’t had much luck in conference play at 0-3 against Pac-12 opponents.

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2023

Game Time: 3 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Live stream the Washington at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They have also lost to Utah and Colorado in the team’s only other conference games besides Washington.

In their last loss to Colorado, Bella Murekatete led the team with 15 points on 7/15 from the floor and one free throw. Ula Motuga led the team with eight rebounds.

