Washington at Colorado: Stream Women’s College Volleyball Live Free – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Washington and Colorado meet in Boulder with matching 13-4 records this Women’s college volleyball campaign. Both teams have a 5-2 record in Pac-12 play. They are two of the best teams in the conference. USC and Stanford are in first and second in the conference respectively with 6-1 records in the Pac-12 but also have four losses overall. This is a chance for Washington and Colorado to leapfrog to the top of the conference. Can Colorado take advantage while playing on its own home court? That question will go a long way in determining today’s outcome. Tune in to Pac-12 Washington to find out.

How to Watch Washington Huskies at Colorado Buffaloes Women’s Volleyball Today:

Match Date: October 16, 2022

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Live stream the Washington Huskies at Colorado Buffaloes Women’s Volleyball match on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Buffs are coming off a convincing win against the Washington State Cougars 3-1. The win was even more special for the program because Colorado’s head Coach Jesse Mahoney’s 300th Collegiate win. The Buffs won the first two sets but were denied the sweep with WSU coming back in the third. Colorado quickly got back on track though and won the fourth set handily 25-9.

The Huskies will be trying to bounce back from a sweep against Utah. It was the first time Washington played in Salt Lake City in three years and it didn’t go to plan. The mountain run on the road continues for the Huskies and they’ll hope for a better outcome this time around.

