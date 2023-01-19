Washington at Colorado: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Washington will head on the road Tonight and into the CU Events Center to take on Pac-12 Rival Colorado. The Huskies are 11-8 overall this season and 3-5 against conference opponents. They are 2-3 in their last five games with three straight losses followed by two straight wins heading into this contest. They beat Stanford and California both at home. In the overtime win against California, Keion Brooks led the way with 26 points on nine-of-17 from the field and six-of-eight from the free throw line with 10 rebounds. Braxton Meah only had six points but put in 11 rebounds in the win.

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2023

Game Time: 9 pm ET

TV: ESPN U

The Buffaloes are also 11-8 on the season and also 3-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Similarly, they are also 2-3 in their last five games with wins against Oregon and Oregon State before losing two straight games heading into this match.

In their last loss on the road against UCLA, KJ Simpson scored 17 points on five-for-15 from the field with three assists as well. J’Vonne Hadley only scored three points but grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

