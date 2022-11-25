Washington Adventist Men’s Soccer Announces First Three Recruit Signings for 2023

VSN (admin) Published Thursday, November 24, 2022 – 12:30 PM





TAKOMA PARK, MD – WAU men’s soccer head Coach Daniel Carroll has announced the addition of three new Shock for the 2023 season: Gregorio Capponi, Ben Cooksley, and Giuseppe Luci (University of Constance).

Gregorio Capponi • Freshman • GK • 6-3

Livorno, Italy

My parents are Claudia and Paolo, and I have a sibling named Edoardo.

I moved my first steps playing in my local team, and then, regarding my youth football teams, I played with Pontedera, Livorno, and Carrarese, with the latter training with the first team in Serie C.

I graduated from high school last year with a score of 90/100 without missing a single year while playing professional football.

If I had to choose one goalkeeper I like, it would be Jordan Pickford because I like his determination and personality inside the field; outside this role, I admire Cristiano Ronaldo for his dedication in everything he does.

A healthy mind resides in a healthy body, so sport and study are essential at the same level. The goals are to graduate with the highest score I can reach and do my best to be helpful to the team and achieve meaningful goals!

Ben Cooksley • Freshman • 6-1

England

I’m from Surrey in the UK and live with my parents, Matt and Jody, and my younger brother Ted. I’ve played soccer since I was two. For the past two years, I have played first-team semi-pro for Broadbridge Heath Bears in the Southern Combination League. I also captained my High School team. As a striker and a Liverpool fan, my childhood Hero was Fernando Torres.

I’m excited to join the team in 2023 and look forward to being part of a winning squad in my four years at Washington Adventist. I’ll be choosing business and sports-related studies as I’m keen to stay in and around soccer for my whole career.

Giuseppe Luci • Transfer

South Germany. • Constantin-Vanotti Schule in Überlingen • University of Constance

I was born and raised in South Germany, but I am Italian. My dad, Salvatore Luci, was born in Italy, and my mum, Antonella Luci, was also born in Germany but Italian too. I have an older sister, Vanessa Di Modugno (25 years, already married)

I played for FC RW Salem (childhood club until U13), FC 03 Radolfzell (until senior debut and 2.5 more years), and FC 09 Überlingen (since last winter). I attended Constantin-Vanotti Schule in Überlingen for high school and the University of Constance for college. My favorite soccer players are Alessandro del Piero and Paulo Dybala. During my journey in America, I want to improve from every session and win every game.

I look forward to getting to know my teammates and finding friends with whom we can accomplish great things. I want to have a great experience in America on and off the field while focusing on graduating.

