Washburn Rural volleyball Coach Kevin Bordewick hits rare air in wins

Washburn Rural volleyball Coach Kevin Bordewick hits rare air in wins

Washburn Rural volleyball Coach Kevin Bordewick on Oct. 15 became one of three coaches in state history with over 1,000 career wins, joining former coaches Gwen Pike, of Bishop Miege, and Julie Slater, of Lansing.

Bordewick, in year 28 as head volleyball Coach at Washburn Rural and year 31 overall as a head coach, entered the year with a career record of 984-260. They now sit at 1,024-261, with the team holding a 40-1 record going into its latest state tournament.

In his time at Washburn Rural, the volleyball team has never had a losing season and has been to the state tournament 24 out of 28 years with top four finishes in 20 of those years, including seven state titles.

We talked to some current and former players about Bordewick brings to the program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button