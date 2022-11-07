Washburn Rural soccer places fourth at 6A state tournament

The Washburn Rural boys soccer team (16-5) was the Lone Topeka-area team representing the area at the state tournament over the weekend.

On Friday, in the semifinals, they took on the No. 1, and eventual state champion, Mill Valley and fell in a 1-0 contest.

In the consolation match on Saturday, they fell to Dodge City in the consolation match with a late goal from Dodge City clinching the win.

“They’ve just kept the tradition going,” said Coach Brian Hensyel on what stands out about this group. “Over the years that we’ve gone (to state) a bunch of times, it’s rare we ever see, a game where a team wins by multiple goals. That’s kind of what happened all weekend.

“We went there went toe to toe with Mill Valley and the next day Dodge City, a team who was 19-1 and we were right there tied with them with a few minutes left. We played well. We would have watched finished a couple opportunities but really proud that they kept the Washburn Rural tradition going.

