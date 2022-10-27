Washburn Rural, Seaman competing in the Kansas state volleyball tournament

56 high school volleyball teams in the state of Kansas qualified for the Kansas State High School Activities Association state volleyball tournament, which is Friday and Saturday.

Two local teams, Seaman in 5A and Washburn Rural in 6A, will represent the Topeka-area schools. Here’s everything you need to know.

When and who Seaman and Washburn Rural play?

Seaman (30-8) is the No. 6 seed in 5A and will play in Pool 2 Friday with No. 2 St. James Academy (33-3), No. 3 Maize South (31-5) and No. 7 Lansing (26-8).

Seaman’s first match will be at 3:30 pm on Court B against Maize South. Its second match is slated for 6:30 pm against St. James Academy and its last match will be at 7:30 pm against Lansing.

Washburn Rural (40-1) is the top seed in 6A for the state tournament and will play in Pool 1 Friday with No. 4 Liberal (27-8), No. 5 Blue Valley (28-9) and No. 8 Blue VAlley West (23-13).

Washburn Rural’s first match will be at 9:30 am on Court A against Blue Valley West, their second match will be played around 11:30 am against Blue Valley and their last match will be at 1:30 pm against Liberal.

Kansas state volleyball tournament locations

Even-numbered classes (6A, 4A, 2A, 1ADII) will kick off the tournament Friday morning at 8:30 am with the odd-numbered classes (5A, 3A, 1ADI) beginning no earlier than 3:30 pm Friday.

When pool play concludes Friday, the top two teams from each pool will advance. Play on Saturday begins at 9 am for even-numbered classes, while semifinal matches for odd-numbered classes begins at 1 pm

Consolation and Championship matches on Saturday will begin 25 minutes after the last semifinal match has concluded.

6A/5A: Tony’s Pizza Events Center: 800 The Midway, Salina, 67401

4A/3A: Hutchinson Sports Arena at Hutchinson Community College: 720 E. 11th, Hutchinson, 67501

2A/1ADI: United Wireless Arena: 4100 W. Comanche Street, Dodge City, 67801

1ADII: White Auditorium: 111 E. 6th, Hwy 50, Emporia, 66801.

Checking in with Seaman and Washburn Rural

Seaman

Seaman enters the state tournament with a record of 30-8, winning the United Kansas Conference league title with an undefeated record in his first year in the league.

As the No. 3 seed, Seaman Hosted and won a 5A substate, defeating No. 14 De Soto (25-8, 25-16) and No. 6 FL Schlagle (25-9, 25-6).

Seaman Coach Tatiana Dowling has the offseason focus of improving the defense, becoming mentally tougher and speeding up the offense: I feel like we have. I think we’ve been having some really intense practices lately with high energy which has contributed to accomplishing those goals.

On the return of Taylin Stallbaumer to the lineup: She’s a really important part of our offense. She does a really nice job of running the floor for us, and it’s definitely helped to have an extra hitter in the front row with her back.

On the quality of wins and opponents down the regular season stretch: I felt like at the end of the season, especially, I saw a little bit more fight out of them than we had in the beginning. I felt like we were more competitive. Sometimes in the beginning, I felt like we kind of gave up if we got behind, but I think that we’ve nipped that in the bud.

Washburn Rural

Washburn Rural has just one loss going into the state tournament with a record of 40-1 and won the Centennial League tournament in its first year.

Washburn Rural was the No. 1 seed for its substate, which it Hosted and won by defeating No. 16 Dodge City (25-6, 25-6) and No. 8 Manhattan (25-12, 25-11).

Washburn Rural Coach Kevin Bordewick on team progress of better passing, more consistent serving and improved setting: We’ve made a mark. I’m not sure they’re all checked off. We still gotta get, I think, more consistent in all of those areas, but I do see improvement in all of those areas. As long as we stay within ourselves, I think we have a chance.

On what this team learned from last year’s 4th place finish: Even on the pool play day, I think we were more playing not to lose rather than playing to win. And then on the second day, I really felt like we held ourselves back. I thought Blue Valley West played out of their mind. We have to be prepared for that. I don’t think, from my standpoint and from our team’s standpoint, that we’ve addressed is the mentality of competing every single play and earning it rather than having stuff given to you. You can’t expect teams to mess up and just because you have a glossy record. They’re not going to lay down for you. You’ve got to go earn it.

On what this state title would mean for the program: I know that there was a comment made when we were in the midst of winning four in a row, and the comment was, “Well, it must be easier in volleyball,” and that’s not true at all. Every time you win a state championship, it’s one of the most difficult things to accomplish. That feeling of being the best is something that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.