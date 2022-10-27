Washburn Rural, Seaman competing in the Kansas state volleyball tournament

56 high school volleyball teams in the state of Kansas qualified for the Kansas State High School Activities Association state volleyball tournament, which is Friday and Saturday.

Two local teams, Seaman in 5A and Washburn Rural in 6A, will represent the Topeka-area schools. Here’s everything you need to know.

When and who Seaman and Washburn Rural play?

Seaman (30-8) is the No. 6 seed in 5A and will play in Pool 2 Friday with No. 2 St. James Academy (33-3), No. 3 Maize South (31-5) and No. 7 Lansing (26-8).

Seaman’s first match will be at 3:30 pm on Court B against Maize South. Its second match is slated for 6:30 pm against St. James Academy and its last match will be at 7:30 pm against Lansing.

