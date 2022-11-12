Washburn Rural football bows out in Sectionals after loss to Derby

The Washburn Rural football team (8-3) saw its season come to a close in the Sectional round of the Kansas State High School Activities Association against the Derby Panthers (9-2), 36-21.

Rural trailed just 20-14 going into Halftime but couldn’t score in the second half until late in the fourth quarter.

While it’s not the end Rural wanted, it sets the tone for where they want to go.

Derby outlasts Washburn Rural

Derby senior Dylan Edwards runs the ball against Washburn Rural in Derby on Friday.

Rural was able to match the explosive Derby offense in the first half.

An 80-yard opening drive by Derby capped off by a 15-yard touchdown run from senior running back, and Notre Dame commit, Dylan Edwards put Derby up 7-0 just 2:08 into the game.

Rural tied the game by going 45 yards in seven plays capped off by a 14-yard touchdown run from senior running back Ma’kenttis Adams. Tie ball game with 5:33 in the first quarter.

