Washburn football falls to Northwest Missouri

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – Despite a major second half comeback, Washburn football fell in last-minute fashion to Northwest Missouri State University on Saturday, 32-30.

The Ichabods found themselves down 16-3 early in the second quarter. In the final minute of the first half, Peter Afful finally found the endzone from a 30 yd touchdown pass from Kellen Simoncic, cutting the deficit to 16-10.

The Bearcats added a last-second field goal before heading into Halftime up 23-10.

The third quarter was scoreless on both ends, but the fourth quarter brought a 20-point comeback for the Ichabods.

Simoncic found Tyce Brown for a 13 yd touchdown pass, cutting the deficit to 23-17. Then, Simoncic found Afful waiting in the endzone for a 28 yd touchdown, Washburn taking the lead for the first time 24-23.

The Bearcats added one more score to take a 29-24 lead, but Simoncic responded himself this time. The QB ran in a 10 yd touchdown to reclaim the lead with 0:31 left in the game.

But the Bearcats managed to drive down the field, and seal a 32-30 win with a last-second field goal.

Washburn is now 4-3 on the season, and will be back in action hosting Central Oklahoma next Saturday at 1 pm for Homecoming.

