Was VAR wrong to Disallow Arkadiusz Milik goal v Salernitana?

There were chaotic scenes at the end of Juventus vs Salernitana in Serie A on Sunday night.

Juventus were 2-0 down at half-time and in danger of suffering a humiliating defeat, but Massimiliano Allegri’s side staged an impressive second-half comeback and equalized in the 93rd minute through Leonardo Bonucci.

More drama (a lot more drama) was to unfold Moments later, however, when Arkadiusz Milik appeared to score the winning goal for Juve with a glancing header from a corner.

Milik threw his shirt away after sending the home supporters into raptures. Having previously been booked, though, the Poland international was sent off by referee Matteo Marcenaro.

The match official was then advised to check his pitch-side monitor by VAR and the goal was subsequently ruled out because Bonucci, who tried to head the ball but failed to make contact, was in an offside position.

TURIN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Referee Matteo Marcenaro disallows Juventus third goal scored by Arkadiusz Milik (not pictured) during the Serie A match between Juventus and Salernitana at on September 11, 2022 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

An on-pitch Brawl unfolded, leading to Salernitana’s Federico Fazio and Juventus’ Juan Cuadrado both receiving straight red cards. Allegri was also sent off.

It’s one of the craziest endings to a match we’ll see anywhere in Europe all season, and you can watch the footage here:

A dramatic ending between Juventus and Salernitana. Arkadiusz Milik thought he had scored a 96th-minute winner for the Old Lady, having come from 2-0 down to win 3-2… But the goal was ruled out through VAR and Milik was given a second yellow card for taking his shirt off. pic.twitter.com/Zvny3aTMIn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 11, 2022

Was VAR wrong to Disallow Juventus goal v Salernitana?

However, new images and footage have emerged which appear to suggest that VAR’s decision to rule out Milik’s winning goal was incorrect.

Check out the new footage here:

It appears that Antonio Candreva was playing Juventus’ players onside.

OFFICIAL: There was no offside on Bonucci, Candreva keeps everyone on the game. Milik’s goal was disallowed unfairly. 📸 @SandroSca pic.twitter.com/mx0zWz6Buw — Juve Canal (@juve_canal) September 11, 2022

Italian football experts react

“Remarkable to think the VAR + ref Forgot about Candreva who seems to be playing Bonucci onside by 50cm,” Italian football expert James Horncastle tweeted. “One of the biggest mistakes I can remember since the introduction of VAR. Incredible when you think there’ll be semi-automated offside tech at the same ground for CL this week.”

“Also how can the VAR not get the right image at a stadium as camera-ed up as the Allianz Stadium? Mad.”

Meanwhile, another Italian football writer, Adam Digby, tweeted: “Tonight in Turin, Serie A officials took ‘Instagram v reality’ to an Incredible level.

“Disallowing this Milik goal AFTER USING VAR TECHNOLOGY is an absolute scandal!”

Tonight in Turin, Serie A officials took “Instagram v reality” to an Incredible level. Disallowing this Milik goal AFTER USING VAR TECHNOLOGY is an absolute scandal! pic.twitter.com/AR7aNAn7Kz — Adam Digby (@Adz77) September 11, 2022

What did Allegri say after Juventus 2-2 Salernitana?

Allegri, per Football Italy, said: “The only thing is that I’d like to watch the video again. Antonio Candreva is close to the corner and we haven’t seen that video, what if he keeps everyone onside? We don’t have that video, nobody has it, so I don’t know.”

TURIN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Massimiliano Allegri, Head Coach of Juventus reacts during the Serie A match between Juventus and Salernitana at on September 11, 2022 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

That video is now in the public domain and many Italian football fans are skeptical that VAR took Candreva’s position into account while reviewing the footage.

According to Football Italyhowever, Serie A insisted to DAZN that the line drawn to decide Bonucci’s offside position did take Candreva into account.

