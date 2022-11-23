Was Rory McIlroy at his best on the golf course in 2022? Here’s what the stats say | Golf News and Tour Information

There were a number of personal bests for McIlroy sprinkled into 2022. Although he did not win a major, it was his first time finishing in the top 10 in all four in the same calendar year. They missed just one cut versus 12 top-five finishes; the only other year he missed one cut or fewer was 2014, and those top-five finishes are only bested by 2012. It was also McIlroy’s first time ranking inside the top 20 in SG/putting on the PGA Tour, finishing 16th in the category . For context, they finished 66th in the stat last season.