Was Kyle Korver really traded for a copy machine? – Basketball Network

Kyle Korver

Kyle Korver is regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history. Interestingly, the team that drafted him — the New Jersey (now Brooklyn) Nets — didn’t see much potential in him as they shipped him out immediately. The twist was that he wasn’t swapped for a player or a pick. The story is that Korver was traded for a copy machine. The sharpshooting forward clarified the details of the seemingly ridiculous trade deal.

Korver traded for a copy machine?

Korver was part of the legendary 2003 NBA Draft Class headlined by LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, among others. The Nets were a contender during those times and were fresh off two consecutive NBA Finals defeats.

They were awarded the 51st pick of the 2003 NBA Draft Class. None of their preferred prospects were still on the board, so they picked Creighton forward Kyle Korver and immediately sold his rights to the Philadelphia 76ers for $125,000.

“The 51st pick, to the New Jersey Nets,” Korver said at his commencement speech in Creighton 2019. “I found out shortly afterwards that I had been traded to Philly. I’m not sure if traded is the right word.”

“I was more or less sold for an undisclosed amount of money. I later found out (the Nets) used that money to pay for the entry fee for their summer league team, and with the Leftover money, they bought a copy machine,” Korver said, per USA Today.

And so this ends all Rumors and speculation. Well, the Nets didn’t outright disrespect Korver and traded him away for a copy machine. Instead, they swapped him for cash — a chunk was used for the summer league entry fee. The rest was for the vaunted copy machine.

I took it personally

Nevertheless, it seems that Korver pulled a Michael Jordan and took the matter personally. Right from the get-go, Korver became a critical piece of the 76ers roster. He was perfect for Allen Iverson, who attracted all sorts of double teams due to his scoring prowess. He was also an adept playmaker who almost always found the open man.

It wasn’t just his sharpshooting skills that Korver is proud of. Korver played for 17 years in the NBA. Meanwhile, the copy machine probably got wrecked right away.

“But it’s OK,” they continued. “Because a couple of years ago, that copy machine broke. And I’m still playing.”

This should send a signal to all teams to diligently scout all prospects. You wouldn’t want to commit the same mistake the Nets did.