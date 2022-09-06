Was Kyle Korver really traded for a copy machine? – Basketball Network

Kyle Korver

Kyle Korver is regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history. Interestingly, the team that drafted him — the New Jersey (now Brooklyn) Nets — didn’t see much potential in him as they shipped him out immediately. The twist was that he wasn’t swapped for a player or a pick. The story is that Korver was traded for a copy machine. The sharpshooting forward clarified the details of the seemingly ridiculous trade deal.

