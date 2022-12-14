Warzone 2 Getting Limited-Time Soccer Mode Tomorrow

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is bringing a new limited-time soccer game mode to the battle royale as part of the ongoing Modern Warfare FC event.

Popular battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is getting a new limited-time game mode tomorrow. Tying into the Modern Warfare FC event, a limited-time soccer game mode is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.





Working together with FIFA, Call of Duty started the Modern Warfare FC event to celebrate the World Cup. Previously, three famous soccer players were added to Modern Warfare 2 as operator skins, allowing players to play as Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Paul Pogba. The event also featured a “Support Your Team Pick’em” minigame, where fans could earn rewards by supporting their favorite soccer teams in-game. If their chosen team won, players received Cosmetics related to that team, as well as some experience points.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Modern Warfare 2 is Now the Best-Selling Game in the US for 2022

The Warzone Cup soccer game mode for War zone 2 is the final part of the Modern Warfare FC event, and sets two teams of three players against each other in a soccer stadium. Each team gets ATVs and must attempt to knock a Giant soccer ball into the enemy’s goal by hitting the ball with their vehicles or using their special Pulse ability. Unlike most Call of Duty game modes, Warzone Cup will not have any weapons or loadouts. However, players can disable Enemy ATVs by throwing shock sticks at them, which are scattered around the arena, or they can ram the Enemy at top speed, which will Destroy the ATV and force a respawn.

Creative limited-time game modes are a great way to shake things up and get more player engagement. Bringing in a mode that’s essentially Rocket League with a Call of Duty skin is a great idea too, since Rocket League has already proven Vehicular soccer to be immensely popular. After all of the World Cup hype, letting players get in on the soccer action with the new soccer star operators is a fitting way to close out the FC event.

While this limited-time mode can provide a lot of fun for now War zone 2 players, it also has the potential to pull in some new players as well. Of course, the new mode could draw frustration from players, as it might give the impression that problems like War zone 2 server issues are not being prioritized. Soccer superfans, however, are probably quite happy that they can enjoy a version of their favorite sport in War zone 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ Mode Provides Fresh Storytelling Opportunities