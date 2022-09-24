Warriors Weekly: Looking Ahead to the 2022-23 Season

The Dubs are less than a week away from their first preseason game of the 2022-23 season. As we count down the days until Warriors basketball makes its return, Let’s recap the biggest team news this week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

STEVE KERR AND BOB MYERS 2022-23 SEASON TIP-OFF PRESS CONFERENCE

Head Coach Steve Kerr and Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers spoke with the media for the first time since the Dubs captured the 2022 NBA championship, with the duo addressing a number of topics including the team’s upcoming training camp, player development and more.

Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr Previews 2022-23 Season – 9/22/22

HERE IS WHERE IT HAPPENS: SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR WARRIORS 2022-23 SEASON

Be in the room where it happens as the 2022 reigning Champions return to the Hardwood for the 2022-23 season. Single game tickets for the most anticipated matchups of the season are available now including Opening Night against the Lakers and a Christmas Day Showdown against the Grizzlies. Along with single game tickets, mini-plan options for the 2022-23 campaign are also available. » Get Tickets

WARRIORS ANNOUNCE 2022-23 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

The Warriors announced the team’s promotional schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season, including bobbleheads, Championship-themed merchandise, heritage nights and more. In addition to a number of giveaways including a limited-edition “Fourever Champs” bobblehead featuring Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson holding the four Larry O’Brien Championship Trophies they’ve won together. » Read More

WARRIORS ROOKIES IN THE BAY

Warriors Rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins are getting acquainted with their new home in the Bay Area ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, including taking a boat ride in the bay, trying their hand at sushi in Japantown and went to a recording studio for a one-of-a-kind experience.

KEVON LOONEY JOINS 49ERS’ GEORGE KITTLE AT WWE’S MONDAY NIGHT RAW

Three-time NBA Champion Kevon Looney attended WWE’s Monday Night Raw in the Bay Area alongside San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and WWE superstar Bayley.

WELCOME TO SAN QUENTIN: WARRIORS PLAY PRISON TEAM

After a two-year hiatus, the Warriors’ front office and coaching staff resumed their annual visit to San Quentin State Prison to play basketball against inmates. “We came down the hill and it was just an outpouring of love and hugs and smiles. And it makes us feel welcomed, it’s emotional. It’s interesting to see so much energy in a place you didn’t think there’d be so much energy,” Warriors Assistant Coach Jama Mahlalela said. » Read More

WARRIORS AND 95.7 THE GAME ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION