Warriors Weekly: Hall of Fame Bound

​​Draymond Green joins Michigan State’s rich Athletic history and Dubs’ Legend Tim Hardaway prepares for his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Let’s recap the biggest team news this week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

​DRAYMOND GREEN TO BE INDUCTED INTO MICHIGAN STATE HALL OF FAME

​​Nearly three months after winning his fourth NBA title in eight years, and coming off his 10th NBA season as a Warrior, Draymond Green will be adding another Meaningful accolade to his rich resume as he becomes enshrined in Michigan State’s Athletic history. On Friday, Green will make his way to East Lansing to take part in the nine-person Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction. “I’m just sitting there like ‘Wow, Hall of Fame, that’s forever,’” the Michigan State alum shared on his recognition. » Read More

WARRIORS LEGEND TIM HARDAWAY CROSSES OVER TO NAISMITH BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME

​​Warriors Legend and notable member of the Run TMC trio, Tim Hardaway will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022. Drafted by the Warriors with the No. 14 pick in the 1989 NBA Draft, Hardaway played six seasons with the Warriors where he became known for his signature crossover. Hardaway went on to play a total of 13 seasons in the NBA, becoming a five-time NBA All-Star and Olympic Gold Medalist for Team USA in 2000. With his impending induction, Hardaway will become the final member of the Run TMC trio to enter the Hall of Fame, as Chris Mullin (Class of 2011) and Mitch Richmond (Class of 2014) were previously enshrined in Springfield.

​BLANKETS & BLOCKBUSTERS: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2

​​Make way to Thrive City for movie night on Saturday to watch Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is San Francisco’s largest outdoor big screen. The event is designed for audiences of all ages and will include games, arts and crafts, cinema-inspired snacks and more. Complementary ice cream and cupcakes from Marley’s Treats will also be supplied while supplies last. » RSVP Here

STEPHEN CURRY AIMS TO INSPIRE WITH ‘I HAVE A SUPERPOWER BOOK’

​​Stephen Curry has added published author to his ever-growing resume, recently releasing his first children’s book, I Have A Superpower, available now for purchase and aimed to inspire children to dream big and unlock their own unique superpowers within them. “This is our first project out and (we want) to hopefully reach the next generation of kids that are dreaming big, are going to be the next leaders and game changers,” Curry shared. The 2022 NBA Finals MVP spoke exclusively with The Associated Press about his first published book and the importance of Empowering young Readers as he expands his Storytelling abilities to an entirely new medium. » Read More

WARRIORS 2022 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY TOUR