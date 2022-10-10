Warriors Weekly: Dubs Basketball Returns To Chase Center

The Warriors return to Chase Center after tipping off their 2022 preseason slate in Tokyo, Japan. As the Dubs prepare to host three preseason home games ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, let’s recap the biggest team news this week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

DUBS HOST THREE PRESEASON HOME GAMES AT CHASE CENTER

WARRIORS TIP OFF 2022 TRAINING CAMP, FUELED BY GATORADE

The Warriors tipped off their 2022 Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, this week with the Squad taking part in a number of on-court drills and team scrimmages. The Dubs will conclude training camp on Saturday, Oct. 8 ahead of their preseason slate at home.

WARRIORS SIGN TY JEROME TO CONTRACT

The Dubs signed guard Ty Jerome to a contract for the 2022-23 season. Jerome played in 48 games last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 7.1 points in 16.7 minutes per game. » Read More

WARRIORS VISIT HEDGEHOG CAFE, SNEAKER SHOP AND SHOW OFF THEIR SKILLS ON JAPAN TRIP

In addition to their two-game preseason series in the NBA Japan Games 2022, the Warriors took part in some sightseeing during their time in Tokyo. From holding hedgehogs to stumbling upon teammates at streetwear stores, ESPN’s Kendra Andrews spotlights the Dubs’ excursions in Japan. » Read More

WARRIORS VISIT SAN QUENTIN STATE PRISON

After a two-year hiatus, the Warriors’ front office and coaching staff resumed their annual visit to San Quentin State Prison to play basketball against inmates.

HOW IS STEPHEN CURRY SEEMINGLY EVERYWHERE AT ONCE?

Between basketball camps, Charity golf tournaments, a college graduation and becoming the 2022 NBA Finals MVP, it’s clear Stephen Curry has a lot on his plate. Read up on Tiffany Williams, the woman known for organizing the four-time NBA champion’s “chaotic” schedule. » Read More

CHASE CENTER BECOMES FIRST ARENA IN NORTH AMERICA AT DEPLOY WI-FI 6E

“The Warriors are obsessed with creating world class experiences, and providing fast, reliable connectivity for sold out crowds of 18,000+ fans at games and events at Chase Center is an incredibly important part of that,” Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Schneider shared . “With the addition of Wi-Fi 6E Access Points in the arena bowl, we can provide fans a more immersive experience that we believe is unmatched by any other professional Sporting venue.” » Read More

WARRIORS AND THRIVE CITY ANNOUNCE CUPCAKIN’ BAKE SHOP GRAND OPENING