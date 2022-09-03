Warriors Weekly: Curry’s College Commencement and More

From Stephen Curry’s Davidson College commencement ceremony to Jonathan Kuminga’s debut at the FIBA ​​World Cup Qualifying games, Let’s recap the biggest team news this week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

STEPHEN CURRY’S DAVIDSON COLLEGE HOMECOMING HEADLINED WITH COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY, JERSEY RETIREMENT AND HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

This week, Stephen Curry walked in a one-man commencement ceremony, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Davidson College. In addition to his academic achievements, the 2022 NBA Finals MVP was also recognized for his Athletic excellence, having been inducted into Davidson College’s Hall of Fame and getting his No. 30 jersey Retired by the university, becoming the first jersey number in the college’s history to be removed from rotation. “I’m a graduate. I’m a Davidson alum and I am in the Hall of Fame. And that’s pretty crazy,” Curry stated. » Read More

JONATHAN KUMINGA MAKES FIBA ​​WORLD CUP QUALIFYING DEBUT

Dubs forward Jonathan Kuminga made his debut for the Democratic Republic of Congo national team after participating in a three-game slate of the FIBA ​​World Cup Qualifying games in Africa. After scoring 18 points in his first game representing his country in international play, Kuminga was back on the floor to post a team-high 16 points for DR Congo on Saturday. The No. 7 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft concluded his showing on Sunday with 19 points and eight rebounds. During his first NBA season, Kuminga averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 51.3 percent from the field.

STEVE KERR COACHES 18TH ANNUAL BASKETBALL WITHOUT BORDERS IN AFRICA