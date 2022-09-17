Warriors Weekly: Closing Out The Summer

“It’s that time again,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said as the team looks ahead to the 2022-23 campaign. Let’s recap the biggest team news this week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR WARRIORS 2022-23 SEASON AVAILABLE NOW

WARRIORS HEAD COACH STEVE KERR JOINS TOLBERT AND COPELAND ON KNBR

“It’s that time again,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared with Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland on KNBR, as the trio discussed the league’s potential implementation of the in-season tournament, the team’s newest rookies and the excitement looking ahead to the upcoming NBA season. Kerr also addresses his anticipated interview following the team’s 2022 Championship win with professional dancer Alonzo King, with the pair sharing similarities between basketball and ballet, mindfulness and more. » Listen Now

STEPHEN CURRY IS PUTTING IT ALL ON THE LINE

Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone spotlights Stephen Curry’s journey to Greatness including his upbringing, accomplishments and vision for the future. The four-time NBA Champion recounts the special phone call he received after winning his first-ever NBA Finals MVP honors, how he envisions his impact beyond the court and much more. » Read More

THREE SHOWS IN THREE NIGHTS AT CHASE CENTER THIS WEEKEND

DRAYMOND GREEN INSHRINED IN MICHIGAN STATE HALL OF FAME

Four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green has become forever memorialized in Michigan State athletics history following his enshrinement to his alma mater’s Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 inductee took part in the festivities in East Lansing last weekend, revealing the Hall of Fame plaque dedicated to his tremendous tenure. Green later joined longtime Collegiate coach, Tom Izzo, for a conversation in the Draymond Green Strength and Conditioning Center. » Read More

WARRIORS LEGEND TIM HARDAWAY INDUCTED INTO NAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME