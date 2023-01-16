Warriors vs. Wizards odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 16 predictions from proven computer models

The Washington Wizards (18-25) will play the final game of a four-game homestand when they host the Golden State Warriors (21-22) on Monday afternoon. Washington has lost two of its first three games during the homestand, including a 112-108 setback against New York on Friday. Golden State is trying to get back to the .500 mark after losing to Chicago by 14 points on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 3 pm ET. Golden State is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 236.

Wizards vs. Warriors spread: Wizards +2.5

Wizards vs. Warriors over/under: 236 points

Wizards vs. Warriors money line: Washington +118, Golden State -140

Featured Game | Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors

Why the Wizards can cover

Golden State has been struggling in January, losing four of its last five games coming into this matchup. The Warriors have lost three of those games by double digits, including Sunday’s 132-118 setback at Chicago. They have been one of the league’s worst road teams this season, falling to 4-17 away from home after their loss to the Bulls.

Washington is hoping to have star guard Bradley Beal back from a hamstring injury, as he is a game-time decision for this contest. Beal has only played in 24 games this season, but he leads the team with 22.9 points and 5.2 assists per game. Kristaps Porzingis (21.9 PPG) and Kyle Kuzma (21.7 PPG) have both been key scorers as well, and Washington has covered the spread in five of its last six home games against Golden State. The Warriors will be without several key players on Monday including Klay Thompson (Achilles), Jonathan Kuminga (foot) and James Wiseman (ankle).

Why the Warriors can cover

Washington has been struggling without Beal on the court, losing four of its last five games coming into this contest. The Wizards lost three of those games by double digits, including a 20-point loss against New Orleans to open their current homestand. Golden State’s Stephen Curry just returned from an 11-game absence due to a shoulder injury, but he has been cleared to play in this second leg of this back-to-back.

Curry scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a double-double effort against Chicago on Sunday, playing 34 minutes. They poured in 47 points in a 14-point win against Washington last March. Washington has only covered the spread once in its last five games, and it is 3-15 against the spread in its last 18 games in January.

